Hailey Bieber goes full fangirl over Justin Bieber's latest release

Hailey Bieber proved to be her husband Justin Bieber's biggest cheerleader once again.

The Rhode founder proudly showed off her support for the pop superstar in the wake of the release of his latest Coachella performance on Youtube.

The beauty and skin care brand owner took to her Instagram Stories to repost YouTube's official post announcing Justin's newly released SWAG Live From Coachella performance.

The sweet shout out added a layer of boost as fans flocked to watch his full Weekend 2 set, which officially arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 2.

The proud wife didn't stop there. She also shared a short clip from Justin's Coachella performance, capturing him in his element on stage.

Keeping her reaction simple but cheeky, she captioned the video, "Yum," delighting fans with her playful show of admiration.

Justin's latest Swag addition marks the official on-demand release of his second Coachella 2026 performance.

While the set originally streamed live during the festival's second weekend on April 18, fans can now revisit the high-quality concert online.

The YouTube releases are accompanied by two official live albums: SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) and SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND II).