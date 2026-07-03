Travis Kelce issues exciting Prince William update before Taylor Swift wedding

Prince William returned to social media with an exciting announcement made by Jason and Travis Kelce.

The future King is the special guest on the New Heights episode set to be released today, Friday, which also happened to be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day.

A small introductory promo has been released on Instagram, in which Jason was honouring the Prince of Wales for being part of the show.

He excitedly said, "Our guest today is the six-foot-three Prince from London, England.

"That's right, the President of the English Football Association, the Vice-Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester and the Prince of Wales, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!"

The energetic introduction left William smiling, and he said, "That's quite an intro, guys. Amazing."

It is important to mention that Prince William's podcast update came hours before the reported wedding day of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

However, earlier, People magazine claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would not be in attendance despite their good relationship with the pop icon.

Previously, during an interview on Heart in May, William was asked about the much-talked-about wedding and whether he got an invite. To which he said, "No comment. I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."