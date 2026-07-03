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Melania Trump's NFT income jumps to $17 million after huge 2025 sales surge

Nearly $17 million in total earnings, the FLOTUS amassed $6 million from the digital collectibles

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Melania Trump’s NFT income jumps to $17 million after huge 2025 sales surge
Melania Trump’s NFT income jumps to $17 million after huge 2025 sales surge

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has posted 28 times more revenue from NFT collectibles in 2025 when compared to the previous year, according to the latest annual federal disclosure report.

Of her nearly $17 million in total earnings, she amassed $6 million from the digital collectibles, per Fortune.

On the web portal of the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), the NFT section highlights sold-out NFTs that include On the Move, The MetaRose, Women’s History Month Collection, Head of State, and Melania’s vision .

For context, her POTUS TRUMP NFT collection was also launched in 2022, priced at $50 each, to mark “important moments in our Nation’s history,” as per Melania.

First Lady Melania also introduced a similar USA-themed collection in June 2023 with the same pricing.

The section of the report that lists her assets and income highlights that the FLOTUS has earned over $10.7 million from the much-hyped Melania film, over $6 million from the sale of NFTs and other collectibles, and more than half a million from her Melania memoir.

This latest report comes amid a series of federal financial disclosure requirements that are now being released.

Over the period of the last five years, the FLOTUS has ventured into multiple NFT collections.

The 2024 financial disclosures highlighted that she earned $216,710.74; in other words, 2025’s figure was nearly 28 times as large.

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