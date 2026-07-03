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Germany bans workers from calling in sick: Here's what they must do instead

Germany wants workers to prove they're sick before staying home

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Germany bans workers from calling in sick: Heres what they must do instead
Germany bans workers from calling in sick: Here's what they must do instead

In a controversial move that has angered Germany's powerful trade unions and doctors alike, the Chancellor Friedrich Merz-led government has proposed strict measures aimed at increasing productivity in the country’s stagnant economy.

One of the proposals that caught everyone’s attention requires workers to report to a doctor in person if they want to call in sick on the first day of their absence. 

Previously, the employees were allowed to get a note by calling a doctor and that too was not required until the third day off their work.

Chancellor Merz has justified the proposal citing the increasing number of sick days, adding, “We can no longer afford the competitive disadvantage caused by prolonged absences from work.”

He admitted that it was a tough decision, adding, “We are creating a set of tools that will enable those involved, both employees and companies, to help decrease the number of sick days.”

However, the proposal faced immediate criticism from trade unions. 

Head of services sector union Verdi, Frank Werneke, slammed the proposal stating that it would create a culture of distrust toward employees.

The German Association of Family Physicians also opposed the proposal, saying, “Our practices would be flooded with patients who don’t need in person care and would be better off in bed.”

Despite criticism the government has shown no signs of backing down.

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