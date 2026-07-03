US immigration crackdown: Over 10,000 arrests in five days as ICE intensifies operations

Federal authorities have confirmed detention of more than 10,000 immigrants in just five days after White House push to dramatically increase arrest rates.

This marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials acknowledged the instructions to hit a new standard of at least 2,000 daily arrests as per the documents obtained by The New York Times.

The number of detained individuals has reached more than 63,000, adding thousands to the nation’s sprawling network of detention facilities. The operation intensified after the series of Supreme Court victories for the administration.

As per the White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the administration intends to begin removing those whose protections have been revoked.

Earlier, Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin pledged to conduct quieter enforcement operations, but the latest wave suggests an aggressive push to fulfil President Trump's pledge to deport one million people annually. ICE officials stated that the agency plans to deport one million people in both 2026 and 2-27 fiscal years.