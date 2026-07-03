Ex-NBA doctor warns Caitlin Clark's health at risk if hard contact continues in WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s physical well-being concerns have sparked buzz once again after an ex-NBA physician issued a warning to the WNBA.

Indiana Fever guard suffered a serious blow due to a back injury in May this year.

Clark, during her buzzing 2025 sophomore season, played only 13 games, missing 27 regular-session games due to her prolonged time on the injury report.

Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, is a former Philadelphia 76ers consultant.

Clark has been sidelined because of a scary back injury amid concerns of her physical well-being taking center stage across America.

The WNBA sensation has a long history of controversial contact since she debuted in the WNBA in 2024.

Dr. DiNubile in an interview with Fox News Digital, raised concerns regarding Clark’s back injury.

“The type of contact and the amount of contact that she gets is concerning to me. It’s troubling to me,” said Dr. DiNuile.

He went on to address the recent punch against Clark’s throat by Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas.

“You can rush someone’s larynx with very little pressure. Ten to 20 pounds of pressure can damage the throat or larynx area.”

“I wouldn’t want to be the team doctor having to deal with that. That’s what keeps us up at night, those kinds of things that you have to respond to on the court…you can't go for the throat.”

For context, Clark was last week struck in the throat by an opposing player in her last WNBA game, and match officials didn’t call a foul.

Dr. DiNubile warned of other potential danger from similar hits to the one Clark has gone through this before at the pro level.

“She gets a lot to her face. She gets poked in the eye. She gets hit in the face,” said DiNubile.

“And they also, with her three-point shooting—there’s a lot of where they get in her space and her landing space. You see that way too often and that’s very, very dangerous.”