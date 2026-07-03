Air Force officer arrested on Capitol Hill following Trump impeachment remarks

U.S. Capitol Police have detained an Air Force officer in uniform on the steps of the Hill.

The active duty service member passed impeachment remarks against President Trump.

Jason Watson, the personnel in question, is said to be an active-duty service member of the U.S. Air Force with a major's rank, apprehended on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2026.

Maj. Watson held a news conference at the steps of Capitol Hill and called for an impeachment of the President.

The officer was accompanied by the House representative AI Green, who has on multiple occasions protested and introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

“I’m here with him because Rep. Green is the only member of Congress that has demonstrated the courage and conviction to…force a vote on articles of impeachment,” Watson spoke while addressing the event.

He continued, "If Congress followed his example, we could remove the entire Trump administration, but Congress remains unconvinced of the urgency and necessity for them to honor their oaths.”

Maj. Watson then went on to instigate the crowd and said, “So we must persuade them with our unrelenting, uncompromising civil resistance,” per NBC News.

The Capitol Police issued a statement and said, “It is generally against the law for the public to demonstrate on the House Steps unless they are with a Member of Congress.”

It statement further noted, “When the Member of Congress left the area, our officers gave the man lawful orders to stop the illegal demonstration or he would be arrested. The man refused our lawful orders.”

For context, Service members are only subject to stricter laws than the average citizen when it applies to staging protests.

As per the Uniform Code of Military Justice that prohibits active duty officers from “using contemptuous language towards the President, Vice president, the Secretaries of War and of a military department, Congress and certain other officials.”