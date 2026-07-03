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Millie Bobby Brown teases Louis Partridge with Olivia Rodrigo lyrics

Millie Bobby Brown trolls co-star Louis Partridge over Olivia Rodrigo breakup album

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Published July 03, 2026

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Millie Bobby Brown trolls co-star Louis Partridge over Olivia Rodrigo breakup album
Millie Bobby Brown trolls co-star Louis Partridge over Olivia Rodrigo breakup album

Louis Partridge faces a lot of pointed fingers after his ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo released her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, in the wake of their breakup.

Not only social media, but his friend and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, 22, too, seems to be taking jabs against the House of Guinness actor, 23, after hearing about their painful breakup.

Brown, who is currently doing the press tour for Enola Holmes 3, with Partridge keeps trolling him by making almost-references to Rodrigo’s lyrics.

Several clips from their interviews have gone viral on social media where the Stranger Things actress attacks Partridge, including the most recent where she quoted a lyric from the Grammy winner’s new song, u + me= , describing his hair as “floppy.”

In the song, Rodrigo sings, “I think that you’re killer/ With your floppy hair,” and expectedly, the moment caught social media by the storm.

Social media sleuths reshared the video and wrote, “millie just keeps rubbing it in his face she is unreal bro” and “like she is doing it on purpose atp.”

A third joked, “millie: 7 strikes louis: ...” and “This is the 3rd time she referenced a song to him, I hope she keeps going and does all her songs,” wrote another.

“If my colleague broke up with one of my fav singers I would keep bringing that sh-t up too,” chimed in one.

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