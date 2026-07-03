July 3-4 complete holiday schedule: What's open, what's closed?

July 4th, 2026, marks 250 independence day celebration of America

This Independence Day holds a special place as the United States celebrates its semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

As July 4th falls on Saturday this year, Americans are enjoying a three-day weekend, but holiday closures vary depending on the day.

What’s open and closed on July 3, 2026 (Friday)

U.S. post offices (open)

Banks (open)

Walmart (open)

Target (open)

Costco (open)

CVS / Walgreens (open)

Stock market (closed)

Federal offices (closed)

State and local government offices (closed)

UPS Air and Ocean Freight services (unavailable)

As Independence Day is on Saturday, the federal holiday is being observed on Friday, July 3.

What’s open and closed on July 4 (Saturday)

U.S. post offices (closed)

Stock market (closed)

Federal offices (closed)

State and local government offices (closed)

Banks (closed)

Costco (closed)

Walmart (Open, regular timings)

Target (Open, regular timings)

Trader Joe’s (Closes at 5:00 p.m.)

Whole Foods (Closes at 6:00 p.m.)

UPS / FedEx (No pickup or delivery)

The 250th anniversary is being marked with fireworks displays (including at Navy Pier in Chicago and near the Golden Gate Bridge), parades, concerts, and special exhibits.