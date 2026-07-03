FIFA may delay France vs Paraguay as 100°F creates unsafe conditions for players, fans

France vs Paraguay is scheduled for July 5, 2026 amid ‘virtually impossible’ heat wave

An extreme heatwave is gripping the eastern and central U.S., threatening FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

Forecasters warn that the World Cup knockout match between France and Paraguay scheduled for July 5 can become the tournament’s hottest game with temperature expected to exceed 100°F (37.8°C) and heat indexes reaching 110°F to 115°F (43.3°C to 46.1°C).

This puts players, officials, and thousands of fans expected at the open-air stadium at risk.

As per current guidelines of FIFA, matches can be postponed only when the wet bulb global temperature (which measures heat, humidity, cloud cover, and wind) reach 89.6°F (32°C).

French players had to use sprinklers on the field when playing against the Swedish team because of the 90°F weather earlier in the week. Three minutes of breaks are mandatory for both teams after halftime due to the heat problem; however, more time should be provided for cooling.

The issue is not only related to players but can affect fans as well. People drinking alcohol in the stands are at a higher risk of suffering from dehydration and heat-related illnesses. More shaded places and access to cool down areas will be provided by cities and stadiums in connection with FIFA Fan Festivals.