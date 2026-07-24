Howard drops hundreds of freshmen days before move-in as students push back

Hundreds of Howard University freshmen have stormed the internet, responding in outrage over unenrollment days before they get in.

Howard students have been protesting on social media expressing their agony and heartbreak after they were informed via an email of the decision.

Howard University sent out the notice on Wednesday, July 22, that reads, "As a result of this missed deadline we can no longer hold your place in Howard University’s incoming class.”

Howard served the notices to those freshmen who couldn’t make the tuition payments by the July 10 deadline.

The decision comes after Howard wraps up enrollment for the Fall 2026 academic session, which begins on August 17.

The Howard University spokesperson commented on the situation in a release to a CBS affiliate, WUSA9, saying, “We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing.”

“The school says they have been informing students and families about the enrollment process since March.”

According to the university, cases are being reviewed, adding that it “will consider relevant circumstances presented regarding pending scholarship awards and financial aid resources.”

However, the university spokesperson didn’t detail the exact number of affected students.