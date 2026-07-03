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Mohamed Salah starts for Egypt in World Cup knockout debut despite injury

Mohamed Salah defies injury to lead Egypt into knockout history

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Mohamed Salah starts for Egypt in World Cup knockout debut despite injury
Mohamed Salah starts for Egypt in World Cup knockout debut despite injury

Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt’s starting lineup for their historic World Cup round-of-32 match against Australia, after overcoming a hamstring injury that threatened his participation.

Last week, the 34-year-old was replaced in the 57th minute of Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran, which secured the Pharaohs' first-ever knockout round appearance in their fourth World Cup tournament.

A day before the match, Coach Hossam expressed uncertainty about Salah’s fitness, suggesting the star might need to come off the bench.

All Salah needs is just a single goal to match the Egyptian record of 69 international goals set by Hassan. The former Liverpool star has already played 119 games for Egypt, netting a goal almost every second game he plays.

The Egyptian team has made several line-up changes; Marmoush is back again with Salah upfront. While Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem have been ruled out of contention because of injuries, Karim Hafez and Yasser Ibrahim take their places at the back position.

On the other hand, Australia fields an unchanged side from their group-stage draw with Paraguay, though experienced attacker Mathew Leckie remains sidelined.

The winner will face either defending champions Argentina or tournament debutants Cape Verde in the round of 16. Salah has so far contributed one goal and two assists in the tournament, with Egypt having high hopes for him. 

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