Trump returns to Mount Rushmore as fireworks in drought conditions spark new concerns

Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore after six years with Trump in attendance

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump is all set to visit Mount Rushmore in South Dakota as part of America’s 250th independence day celebrations. The granite mountain holds significant value in U.S. politics as the heads of four presidents, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, are carved there.

The celebrations at Mount Rushmore National Memorial have raised serious concerns due to the drought conditions in the area. The concerns have been intensified by environmental groups due to planned fireworks after Trump’s keynote address.

The development marks the first time that fireworks are returning to the iconic monument in six years. Trump visited the monument last time in 2020.

Previously, the 47th POTUS has also previously expressed having his head carved on the mountain to cement his legacy. In a post on X (previously Twitter), Trump wrote in 2020, “Sounds like a good idea to me.”

However, there has been no significant progress in this regard as he has turned his attention to other high-profile projects, including White House Ballroom, first-ever UFC White House event, and planning a monumental arch.

A Grand event for the 250th independence anniversary has been planned for Saturday in Washington where Trump is expected to address a crowd at the National Mall followed by a massive show of fireworks.