NHS to reward people for walking 30 minutes a day: Here's how to win

Around two-third majority of adults living in UK are either overweight or living with obesity

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has devised a plan to promote exercise, specifically walking among the country’s citizens.

The planned scheme being developed by the NHS in partnership with Olympic medallist Sir Brendan Foster is set to be launched early next year. It will reward people who walk 30 minutes a day daily.

If individuals walk 30 minutes a day under the “marathon a month” scheme, they’ll cover around 26 miles, roughly matching the 26.2-mile distance of a marathon. They will be able to log their distance through their mobile phone or a smartwatch and will get rewarded in the form of vouchers and discounts.

Some UK residents appear skeptical of the reward system and shared varying opinions. One resident, Lauren Andrew, appeared enthusiastic about the scheme, saying “I would do it. I could go for a walk. That’s free.”

However, she said discounts wouldn’t cut it and proposed converting the discounts into a freebie like a drink or food.

Another under-25 UK resident told BBC that the gamified challenge sounded fun and that maintaining a streak would motivate both them and their friends.

Speaking about the proposal, Sir Foster said: “I am known for running, but the ambition here is far simpler. We just want people to walk. Simple.”

According to NHS England, one out of every six deaths is linked to physical inactivity, therefore the government is taking on a mission to get people more active.

Moreover, obesity has been consistently rising in the UK, recent estimates show that around two-third majority of adult UK residents are overweight or living with obesity. Officials hope the scheme will help tackle rising obesity levels and encourage healthier lifestyles.