Cruise passenger hospitalized after ship breaks moorings in Greek storm

Greek authorities arrest captain following overboard incident

A New Zealand lady has undergone treatment following a harrowing ordeal in Greece’s port of Corfu where gale force winds caused a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise liner to be detached from its anchorage.

The 56-year-old female passenger tumbled into the water on June 30 following high gale winds that detached the cruise ship’s mooring lines, causing the boarding ladder to become disengaged from the harbor. The woman was picked up and hospitalized with slight injuries to her face and body by the crew and port officials.

According to Greek coast guard officials, the Italian captain of the 56-year-old age was arrested by the port officials for the occurrence. This was vehemently refuted by Norwegian Cruise Line as an allegation.

As reported by USA TODAY, the cruise line issued a statement: “He fully cooperated with the investigation, was released without restriction following his statement and immediately resumed his duties aboard the vessel.”

According to the cruise company, the ship sailed according to schedule and without significant delays, although this was not without some adjustments to the itinerary since the safety of passengers and crew members is always their primary concern.

Greek officials are currently investigating the accident that happened amid strong winds in the Ionian Sea. The port of Corfu, a very popular destination for Mediterranean cruises, had severe weather conditions at the time of the accident.

The passenger, who hails from New Zealand, is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.