Robot football World Cup begins in South Korea

The Football World Cup for robots, also known as RoboCup, kicked off at Songdo Convensia in Incheon, South Korea on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

In addition to the RoboCup, the five-day event also features several other events where around 3,000 participants from 45 countries are showcasing the advancement in robotics technology.

RoboCup remains the center of attention as the humanoid robot developers showcase the skills of their bots on the field.

Photos and videos from the event show the humanoids kicking and passing the ball to score goals. However, some also occasionally tumble, highlighting the technology’s lack of parity with human athleticism.

Organisers said the competition serves as a platform for researchers to evaluate how robots perform in real-world scenarios where they must react to constantly changing conditions without direct human control.

RoboCup was first launched in 1997 with the long-term goal of developing a team of fully autonomous humanoid robots capable of defeating the human football world champions. Since then, the annual competition has become one of the world's most prominent robotics events.

Organisers remain committed to their ambitious goal of building a fully autonomous robot team capable of defeating the human football world champions. The challenge still appears distant even after three decades of the launch of RoboCup.