LeBron James's free agency down to two teams—but still got time for Kevin Hart

King James kicked off his career in Cleveland, returned for four more seasons before signed by Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season

LeBron James's free agency race has just gotten fever-pitch height after the options have narrowed down to two: Cavaliers and Warriors.

The multi-million dollar question making buzz online is whether King James will return to his home team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or prefer to join the Golden State Warriors.

Well, for this, the development might come at any time, as the free agency period is running short with each NBA team has until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET to start closing deals with free agents.

James, amid all this free agency buzz, shared a post on his Instagram handle, doing shopping for gold stuff, and tagged Kevin Hart.

The 41-year-old King James captioned it, “Always gotta look out for your friends man! @kevinhart4real love you man! See you on the course with your new set of clubs! Lets go! Adding smiley emojis.

The four-time NBA champion earlier in the week informed the Lakers of his decision to not play for the L.A. in the upcoming 24th season.

The bombshell announcement has fueled buzz on social media with many speculating where King James would land next.

Let’s explore possibilities that might be the ultimate farewell destination spot this NBA season 2026-27.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

According to an NBA insider, Nick Friedell, “It’s about a 50/50 right now. It’s Golden State and Cleveland.”

“I just don’t see another team that makes that much sense.”

Warriors insider Nick Friedell reported an update on the 41-year-old.

Like Friedell, many other senior NBA journalists have also pointed to the possibility that King James might end up signing with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have an emotional angle with James, as it’s where he debuted his NBA career, and who wouldn’t wish to reunite with their roots?

“LeBron is looking for basketball happiness at the end. There’s no better place to do that than here, flatly. He’s got a chemistry with Steph.

“He (James) knows Draymond for all these years. He knows what Steve Kerr’s all about. They lived it and won a gold medal together in Paris at the Olympics,” Friedell added.

King James kicked off his career in Cleveland and came back for four more seasons before he was signed by Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season.