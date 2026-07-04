Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy, two draft picks

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks, for 2031 and 2032.

Ayton, who exercised his $8.1 million player option days earlier, is on the move again after spending only one season with his current team. The athlete joined the Lakers last summer after being bought out by Portland.

The Bahamian basketball center started all 72 regular season games and every playoff game. But his numbers hit career lows across the board.

Since Walker Kressler’s arrival in the Lakers for a four-year, $130 million sign-and-trade deal, there was nothing left for Ayton to do as Kessler is expected to start at center.

The Lakers are expected to chase free agent centers next. Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney are the names on their list, to back up Kessler.

The trade also helps the Lakers financially as Ayton was owed $8.1 million and Hardy costs about $6 million.

Hardy spent last season split between Dallas and Washington. He was part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Mavericks. He averaged nearly nine points per game while shooting efficiently from the field .