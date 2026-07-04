Mexico vs England World Cup round of 16 kickoff time didn't budge: here's why

Mexico's World Cup round of 16 showdown against England, scheduled for Sunday, July 5, has once again taken center stage.

After Mexican government sought an earlier kickoff time amid the scorching heat forecast on Sunday evening, July 5, to noon, talks fizzled out held behind closed doors.

The talks were held between FIFA and the two national associations of the competing sides on Friday, July 3.

According to the latest media reports, the Mexico vs. England round of 16 match kickoff time remains unchanged as originally scheduled for 6 p.m. local time in Mexico City.

What led to the decision to keep the kickoff time unchanged was opposition from the Mexican Football Federation and English FA, which prompted FIFA to reject calls for a change.

A report appeared on ESPN highlighting that FIFA wanted to avoid a repeat of Mexico’s clash with Ecuador at the same venue in the round of 32, when the kickoff time was pushed to an hour because of stormy weather.

After the decision, Mexico boss Javier Aguirre had spoken against the proposed time change.

“It’s a kick in the gut; now we must change everything. It’s not that all the work goes down the drain—though it’s close—because you’re having to scrap six hours of scheduled planning. I don’t like it at all,” Aguirre told Radio Formula.

Adding, “Obviously, we’ll abide by what FIFA says, but neither my players nor I are happy about it.”