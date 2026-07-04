All details on Taylor's Swift's Dior wedding dress

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce marry in Dior Haute Couture at Madison Square Garden

After months of speculation, Taylor Swift finally walked down the aisle, and her wedding dress did not disappoint at all.

The pop superstar married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift’s wedding dress was made-to-measure at Christian Dior Haute Couture and designed by its new creative director, Jonathan Anderson. This is an unprecedented event, as stated in a press release by Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, because it is the first-ever couture wedding dress that Anderson designed for a celebrity.

The designer worked “in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom” to craft both their ceremony looks, making the pop star’s choice deeply personal.

For now, there has not been any official photos of the gown but sources describe the dress as fairy-tale inspired and materialized the spirit of Swift’s earliest hits like “Love Story” and “Mine.”

As described, the gown is made of traditional couture workmanship, but with contemporary elements, which is typical for Anderson's style. However, there is a reason why Swift has chosen Dior by Jonathan Anderson to be her wedding dress. In fact, she has already tried on some bridal looks designed by different fashion brands at recent award ceremonies.

Swift paired the gown with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, adding a signature pop of red-soled glamour to her ensemble.

She chose Cartier for the jewellery to complement her Dior dress. She combined this jewelry along with her Artifex Fine diamond engagement ring that Kelce had proposed to her in August 2025.