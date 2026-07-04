Lewis Hamilton breaks silence after Silverstone Sprint defeat to Kimi Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton 'gave it absolutely everything' in Silverstone Sprint

Ferrari race car driver Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence after he fell short in the Sprint at Silverstone on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The seven-time Formula One champion started on pole position after finishing just 0.011 seconds ahead of Mercedes' driver Kimi Antonelli in Sprint Qualifying. However, during Saturday’s sprint, the 41-year-old managed to get ahead but only for a short duration as he was soon overtaken by the young Italian talent in Lap 8.

Antonelli, who is currently on the top of the championship ladder, took his maiden Sprint victory after crossing the line 2.745 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

The British racing driver congratulated the winner, adding, “I gave it absolutely everything.” Hamilton explained: “I said yesterday, that could be difficult. With the strong headwind down the back straight today, Kimi came flying past.”

He appeared content with his performance and pumped to get the work done to close the gap. The nine-time British Grand Prix winner said, “I am really, really happy with the efforts the team is making to try and close the gap.”

Here are top 5 drivers on the current leaderboard for F1 championship:

A.K. Antonelli - Mercedes

G. Russell - Mercedes

L. Hamilton - Ferrari

L. Norris - McLaren

C. Leclerc - Ferrari

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver, Antonelli, is being widely considered the overwhelming favorite to secure the title this year.