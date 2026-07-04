Diarrhea-causing parasite linked to raw produce spreads across multiple states

The Center for Disease Control has released data of people affected from a diarrhea-related parasite known as Cyclospora.

The CDC has reported that a parasite called Cyclospora is making people feel sick across various states.

The parasite can contaminate raw produce and causes ferocious and long-lasting bouts of diarrheal illness.

So far, across America there have been 145 cases of diarrhea-causing parasites reported by 17 states between the period of May 1 and June 16, according to CDC.

Out of those 145 reported cases, at least 20 people have been hospitalized.

The agency said the summer offers the favourable conditions for Cyclospora to surge; that is one of the reasons why states are reporting a sharp spike in cases.

The best way to keep yourselves unharmed is to give all fresh produce a good wash before you eat it.

Let’s have a look at which states have seen a spike in cases of Cyclospora between May 1 and June 16.

Michigan tops the list of 17 states that are reporting the rise in cases, although there has not been any death reported.

Michigan averages nearly 50 cases of cyclosporiasis a year.

The number has reached to 170 in just over a month, with cases concentrated in seven counties over the last nine days, as per the state's Department of Health.

However, the state figures do not appear to be added to the CDC’s count.

While for New York State, since May 1, excluding New York City, it has registered 107 cases.

On average, it records 500 to 700 cases statewide each year, as per NY State Department of Health.

The federal and state health authorities have ruled out any single multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases, per CNN.

The outlet added that the officials are working to identify potential clusters and sources of illness.