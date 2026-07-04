Trump celebrates American 'exceptionalism' in Fourth of July Mount Rushmore speech

'You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built, you must love our country' Trump said

President Donald Trump kicked off Fourth of July buzzworthy celebrations at Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Trump delivered an Independence Day address, declaring the United States the “most exceptional nation ever to exist” and reiterated that it would “never be a Communist country.”

The event marked nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations that have now stepped up across America.

Trump doubled down on a recent theme, applying the "communists" label to Democrats running for election in 2026.

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land. Including from newcomers to our country, who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” he said.

While calling communism “a moral threat to American liberty” akin to 9/11, “the enemy of the Constitution,” the enemy of July 4, 1776," and “the enemy” in general.

Trump delivered the speech while standing before the granite sculptures of four of his predecessors: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

“So on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American heritage, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish communism quickly,” Trump said, while adding to the audience: “Don’t let them take too much of your time.”

“So tonight, let us say clearly and proudly what makes Americans so unique and extraordinary, we’re going to give our country its identity back,” Trump continued.

“Above all, Americans love freedom.”

Trump then went on to say, “You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built, you must love our country.”

Trump arrived at the Mount Rushmore stage just after 11 p.m. ET on July 3.

Amid the sweltering summer heat, organizers of America’s Independence Day Parade, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on July 4, have canceled it as the heat is expected to intensify.