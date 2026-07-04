Vozinha's Cape Verde World Cup fairytale ends as Argentina escape with narrow win

Cape Verde truly turned out to be the underdogs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their fairy tale ending on Friday, July 3 against Argentina in the round of 32.

Messi’s Argentina survives a major scare in a World Cup thriller, defeating Cape Verde 3-2 to qualify for the round of 16.

Vozinha made eight saves, including four from G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi.

Cape Verde’s dream ride was halted on Friday, July 3, by reigning champion Argentina in extra time: Champions 3, Cinderellas 2.

Vozinha in a post-match interview, described their World Cup fairytale, saying, "We have dignified Cape Verde as a national team in most parts of the world. Today, we fought on an equal footing against Argentina.”

Vozinha kept Messi at bay with four elite saves alone in the final 60 minutes:

How did Vozinha keep Messi at bay? Four moments that say it all

1. A point-blank block in the 63rd minute after Messi attempted to power a right-footed shot beyond the keeper’s grasp, who came in goal to cut down the angle and threw his body in the way.

2. A free kick from Messi in the 73rd appeared to land in the right side of the net; Vozinha tipped it with his glove to knock it away to make a save that was then a 1-1 score.

3. Messi fired a low free kick in stoppage time; Vozinha managed to see the ball through a wall of bodies and fell to his knees to make a save.

4. The last save by Vozinha came in the first 15-minute extra time period, Messi collected a deflected ball at the top of the penalty area and fired. Vozinha went left and punched the ball away.

The African team’s debut at the international stage was nothing short of a miracle, and they delivered the goods; credit to the 40-year-old viral sensation gloveman, Vozinha.

Vozinha has literally rewritten the soccer storyline that will be cherished for a very long time.

Although Cape Verde didn’t win a match at their World Cup run, they displayed stunning game of soccer.