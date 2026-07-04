Scientists warn of new risks linked to plan to dim the Sun

Scientists have warned that dimming the Sun could affect air travel

Scientists have raised new fears regarding the controversial geoengineering plan to dim the Sun with stratospheric aerosol injections (SAI) to combat the worsening global warming and climate change.

The plan involves injecting tiny aerosol particles into the stratosphere which will help reflect the Sun’s heat back into space; however, researchers have warned that any such action could have serious consequences.

Experts from Rutgers University have warned that producing a cloud of sulphuric acid droplets, which transforms into reflective sulphate particles, to reduce the amount of solar energy reaching Earth could prove catastrophic for commercial airlines. They added that passengers would be exposed to hazardous levels of toxic chemicals.

Lead researcher Professor Alan Robock said that there’s no rain in the stratosphere, so any toxic particles released there will remain in the atmosphere up to 50 times longer than they would have on the surface.

Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) is a severe respiratory irritant that can cause immediate airway constriction and acute exposure to it leads to coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and increased airway resistance.

New warning about the controversial plan comes after researchers at the Columbia Climate School found that use of SAI to dim the sun could irreversibly alter global weather patterns.

Researchers estimate that releasing around 12 million tonnes of SO₂ is needed to be released into the stratosphere to cool the planet by 0.6C and 1C.