Princess Kate ‘meets’ key figure from Meghan’s past in surprise twist

Princess Kate made a stunning appearance on Thursday as she attended the Wimbledon championships, dressed in a blue trouser suit.

The Princess of Wales seemed delighted to attend the sporting event, which is often graced by celebrities and high-profile people with their significant others.

Sans Prince William at the event, Catherine was seen mingling with the crowd, which also seem to have had a key person from Meghan’s pre-royal life.

It was revealed that Meghan’s first husband, Trevor Engelson, was also in attendance with his current wife, Tracey Kurland.

Meghan and Trevor were married in 2011 and they officially divorced in 2014 citing “irreconcilable differences”. Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018 and Trevor married Tracey in 2019.

According to DailyMail’s Richard Eden, it is possible that Catherine could have bumped into Trevor, but there is no confirmation if that ever happened. And he suggested that even if there was meeting, the public is not going to find out.

“While Harry has broken confidences in his tawdry memoir Spare, discreet Trevor has turned down numerous lucrative offers to speak about his ill-fated, three-year marriage to actress Meghan,” he wrote.

It is understood that Meghan would not be happy to know if Catherine and her ex-husband crossed paths. And all of this took place just days before She was expected to arrive in the UK with Harry and their two children.

However, due to security issues, the trip has been altered as Meghan and the children are not coming to London.