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'Suits' star Rick Hoffman shocks fans with Harvey Specter-inspired look

From Louis Litt to Harvey Specter? Rick Hoffman's transformation sets internet on fire

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 06, 2026

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Suits star Rick Hoffman shocks fans with Harvey Specter-inspired look
'Suits' star Rick Hoffman shocks fans with Harvey Specter-inspired look

Rick Hoffman is showing off a new look.

The Suits alum, 56, posted a selfie on Instagram on June 26, highlighting his slimmer figure and a longer hairstyle — a departure from his signature shaved head.

Hoffman's new hairstyle features thicker locks at the front and slicked-back sides. In his selfie, the actor wore a white checked shirt and gray pants as he stood in what appeared to be a trailer.

“Been a min,” Hoffman wrote over the image, adding in the caption, “#Circlingback.”

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