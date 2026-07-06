'Suits' star Rick Hoffman shocks fans with Harvey Specter-inspired look

Rick Hoffman is showing off a new look.

The Suits alum, 56, posted a selfie on Instagram on June 26, highlighting his slimmer figure and a longer hairstyle — a departure from his signature shaved head.

Hoffman's new hairstyle features thicker locks at the front and slicked-back sides. In his selfie, the actor wore a white checked shirt and gray pants as he stood in what appeared to be a trailer.

“Been a min,” Hoffman wrote over the image, adding in the caption, “#Circlingback.”