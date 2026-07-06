'Obsession' makes horror history after smashing $400 million worldwide

'Obsession' earned $5.3 million from 2,640 North American theatres over the weekend

Obsession has become one of the biggest surprise hits of this year.

The low budget horror movie has now made more than $400 million all over the world, proving that a small film can still become a huge success.

The movie has collected $403 million at the global box office so far. That includes $245.3 million from North America and $157.7 million from other countries.

It was reportedly made for just $750,000, making its success even more impressive. The film, however, was written and directed by YouTube filmmaker Curry Barker.

It stars Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter.

The story is about Bear, which is played by Johnston, whose wish for Nikki, played by Navarrette, to love him more than anyone else ends up bringing deadly consequences.

Before its cinema release, Focus Features bought the movie for around $15 million after it premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. It opened in North American cinemas on May 15 and earned around $17.1 million from 3,016 theatres during its first weekend.

Since then, the film continued to break all the records as it became Focus Features' highest earning movie.

Obsession, which was released on May 15, 2026, is also doing well online.

Even after arriving on premium video on demand, it earned another $5.3 million from 2,640 North American theatres over the weekend.