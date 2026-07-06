Harry Styles marks career high with emotional celebration

Harry Styles was surprised on stage as he celebrated a major milestone during his latest tour

Harry Styles had a special reason to celebrate after reaching one of the biggest moments of his music career.

The singer was surprised on stage as he celebrated a major milestone during his latest tour, making the night even more memorable for him and his fans.

The former One Direction star recently completed a record breaking run of shows in London, earning a new Guinness World Records title.

His latest achievement came after huge demand for his performances, which led to more concert dates being added.

The celebration became even more emotional when his sister, Gemma Styles, walked onto the stage with a special surprise.

She, however, revealed a giant banner to honour his success and spoke about how proud she was of everything he has seen over the last 16 years.

Her heartfelt words received loud cheers from the audience.

After the record was officially confirmed, a Guinness World Records judge presented Harry and his tour team with a certificate.

The As It Was singer’s management also decided that more certificates would be given to members of the production crew to thank them for their hard work behind the scenes.

The tour has also supported charity work, with part of every ticket helping music projects across the UK.