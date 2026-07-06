Finn Wolfhard recalls 'depressing' final days on 'Stranger Things' set

Finn Wolfhard reveals everyone was ‘in denial’ as ‘Stranger Things’ came to an end

The end of Stranger Things was just as emotional behind the scenes as fans might expect.

Speaking to The Guardian in an interview published Monday, July 6, Finn Wolfhard admitted it was "pretty depressing" when filming finally wrapped after the series had been part of his life for nearly a decade.

The 23-year-old actor, who has played Mike Wheeler since 2016, said the cast initially struggled to accept that the end was really happening.

"They were shooting the final season for about a year. Everyone was having a great time, hanging out … All the cast lived in the same neighbourhood. We would go to each other's houses all the time," he recalled.

"There was a sense of denial, it seems,” he continued. “The vibe was almost like, 'Oh, we'll back next year' but once we got about halfway through, everyone started to realise like, 'Oh. This is it' and then everyone just really valued the time we all had together for that last half."

Wolfhard said the realisation made every remaining day on set more meaningful, saying,

"It was pretty depressing for everyone when it ended … but it feels absolutely right that we've ended at the time that we did."

His comments come just days after Millie Bobby Brown reflected on filming her own final scene with Wolfhard, revealing the farewell was just as emotional off-screen as it was for their characters.

"I love Finn Wolfhard with my whole heart," Brown, 22, said tearfully. "It was all about saying goodbye to Finn. He was my scene partner for 10 years. Thank you for raising me. Every emotion was real. Nothing about it was fake."