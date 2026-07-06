Harry Styles' mum shares baby pic as she celebrates his new record

Harry Styles’ mum reveals she always knew he would ‘end up on stage’

There’s one person who has been cheering on Harry Styles since the very beginning, and that’s his mother.

After the former One Direction star wrapped his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on July 4, his mother, Anne Twist, took to Instagram to celebrate not only his career milestone but the man he has become.

Sharing then-and-now pictures of a baby Harry with his older sister Gemma — who joined the Grammy winner on stage during the final show — Anne reflected on Harry's journey from a young boy with "a sunshine personality" to one of the world's biggest music stars.

"From this to this …. What a weekend!" she began. "Hard to get my heart in check.. from stating, back in 1996, that my little boy would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea, but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then."

The proud mom continued, "How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now."

Anne also praised daughter Gemma, calling her and Harry her "biggest achievement."

Gemma, 35, also congratulated Harry for his achievement when she surprised him with an emotional speech on stage. She recalled driving a 16-year-old Harry to his iconic X-Factor audition in 2010, where his life would change forever.

Later in the evening, Harry paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates, thanking "Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend, Liam!" as he closed out the landmark residency supporting his latest album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally.