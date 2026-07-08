Meghan Markle takes wise decision after Harry’s UK plans suffer blow

Prince Harry received another major setback during his UK visit as he lost his libel case against the Daily Mail, following the drama that ensued for his security ahead of his arrival.

Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were supposed to accompany the Duke of Sussex, but the last-minute police protection issue forced Harry to leave the family behind.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “furious” over the series of events and no longer has the desire to step foot in London.

“This was one insult too many,” royal expert and journalist Rob Shuter cited a source. “Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again. As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”

She is now focussing on her business and the family while Harry is left alone to handle the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The source said that Meghan had “warned” Harry that this would happen and the royals would find a way to snub him somehow.

“She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself, or her children, through this again.”