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Duchess Sophie plants a royal vote of confidence for Britain's future

Duchess Sophie return to the fields with LEAF

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Duchess Sophie plants a royal vote of confidence for Britain’s future
Duchess Sophie plants a royal vote of confidence for Britain’s future

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the stand of LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), the environmental charity where she proudly serves as Honorary President.

Marking one of her first public appearances with a chic new bob hairstyle, Sophie spent time meeting farmers, growers and sustainability advocates.

Following the visit, LEAF shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing: “It was an honour to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh, LEAF's Honorary President, to our stand at Groundswell Agriculture."

The Duchess has served as LEAF's Honorary President since 2024, championing the charity's mission to promote more sustainable farming through education.

Groundswell has become one of the UK's leading regenerative farming festival.

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