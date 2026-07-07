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King Charles joins Britons for meaningful cause: Statement released

Prince Harry’s father earns respect for setting incredible example with his generous move

By
Web Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

King Charles joins Britons for meaningful cause: Statement released
King Charles joins Britons for meaningful cause: Statement released

King Charles received significant praise as he joined the British people to fulfil a meaningful mission and support those in urgent need.

On June 24, two massive earthquakes shook Venezuela, causing severe loss of humans, homes and livelihoods.

As per the Disasters Emergency Committee, the King and the UK public came forward with financial aid for the affected nation.

The statement reads, “We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to His Majesty The King and the UK public for their generous donations to the DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal.

“Millions of people have been affected by the two catastrophic earthquakes that hit Venezuela within seconds of each other.”

According to DEC, over £10 million has been raised. The donations aim to help DEC charities and their trusted local partners provide emergency medical care, food, and clean drinking water.

Earlier, King Charles issued an emotional statement, sending his prayers to the people of Venezuela.

Speaking at the time of terrible tragedy, the monarch said, “Our special thoughts are with the injured, those awaiting news of family and friends, and the emergency responders working tirelessly to support those in desperate need.”

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