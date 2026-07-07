Prince Harry suffers defeat as judge dismisses UK tabloid case

Prince Harry suffered a huge blow as London’s High Court dismissed his case against British tabloid.

The decision in Harry's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) was announced hours after his return to the UK on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex, including Doreen Lawrence and a bunch of other celebrities, have accused the publishers of the Daily Mail of unlawful information gathering.

The three-month trial of the £50million phone hacking case brought by Harry and other fellow claimants began at London’s High Court at the beginning of 2026

According to the Mail, the trial judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, “accepted that every article complained about was lawfully sourced.”

The summary of Mr Justice Nicklin's judgment reads, “Associated called journalist witnesses who gave lawful explanations for the sourcing of the disputed articles and incidents.

“The Court accepted their evidence, including their denials of UIG [unlawful information gathering].”

The verdict snatched the shine of the Duke all of sudden, just as he was in London for an Invictus Games event when the judge delivered the long-awaited ruling.