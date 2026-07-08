Prince Harry receives message from King Charles about Meghan's visit

King Charles sends clear message to Prince Harry about Meghan’s visit

King Charles is taking a firm stance on the Sussexes after he showed “incredible understanding” until his patience finally “snapped”.

The father and son had been moving towards a right direction for a reconciliation following their meeting last September, but months of efforts were gone down the drain amid the security row.

It appears that the rift is back on and the King has a stern warning for his second son about Meghan Markle.

There had been a back and forth between Harry’s camp and the Palace over the royal accommodation offer that Charles had made for the Sussexes, especially Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. At first Harry’s rep said that they accepted the offer, but Palace aides quickly revealed that the offer wasn’t accepted on time.

Sources have revealed that Charles wants to be a loving father and grandfather, but his patience is being “tested beyond endurance”. Moreover, the King is an “extremely busy man” who cannot give into the whims of Harry, who is too influenced by his wife Meghan.

“Everything that has happened the last couple of weeks is being seen by most people around Charles as more proof that Harry thinks the world revolves around him and his wife,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

They added that it’s “not even about the security issue, it’s all the extra demands, the constant briefings and this feeling that Harry expects everyone to dance to his tune”, noting that Harry is taking his father’s kindness for granted.

“There’s a growing sense that Meghan’s way of handling things has rubbed off on him and he’s become convinced everything has to happen on his terms.”

The royal circle insists that if Harry “he needs to stop making demands and start showing a bit more humility, otherwise nothing is going to change”.

He cannot expect to have a red carpet rolled out for him and his wife on whim, otherwise Charles will no longer show any kindness again.