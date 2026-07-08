Prince Harry suffers personal setback after shock defeat in UK

Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK to promote his Invictus Games, has suffered another personal setback on the first day of his arrival to the country amid court verdict in his case.

The Duke of Susex's feud with Buckingham Palace has intensified after the latest court blow.

Vogue Williams, Princess Catherine's sister-in-law, called the Duke of Sussex "dramatic" on ITV's Loose Women, discussing Harry's accommodation row with the royal family.

Vogue is wedded to Spencer Matthews, brother to Pippa, who is the sister of Princess Catherine, after his indecision over bringing his wife Meghan Markle and their children to the UK.

She certainly didn't mince her words in her harsh critique of Harry, venting: "It seems whenever Harry is coming back into the country, there's this massive amount of drama."

She pointed out that other royal family members manage to globe-trot regularly without the same commotion.

She stated: "[The Royals] probably don't really want to find the time to see him because they probably aren't close anymore."

Kate's relative further commented that she would "never ever come out and say something against my family, even if we were having problems at home.", reports the Express.

"I wouldn't come out with a book and absolutely annihilate all of them."

This follows after the Jeremy Vine Show was criticised for its "disrespectful" King Charles segment, after one caller dubbed the monarch "pathetic" over the decision not to prepare a room for his son.