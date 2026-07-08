Princess Kate makes rare use of royal title in heartfelt interaction

Princess Kate was in her element as she stepped out to oversee the healthcare services for children at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The Princess of Wales, who is no stranger to hospital visits for treatment given her own cancer journey, was happy to support the young children and their loved ones during a very difficult time.

One such interaction grabbed attention of royal fans as Kate answered a question about her title, a rare thing for her public engagements with children.

It has been observed that Kate rarely uses her royal title when speaking to children. She would introduce herself as either “Catherine” or say that she is “William’s wife” if the Prince of Wales is accompanying her.





However, a child’s innocent, yet curious question, led to a very sweet moment despite Kate using her official title. Kate was asked if she was the Queen’s daughter, to which she said, “No, honey, I am the Princess of Wales.”

It was the gentle way that she responded that she earned praises from royal fans, dubbing her as a “sweetheart”.

Kensington Palace had detailed the visit in which Catherine saw how “specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centred support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments”.

It added, “From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer centre, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare.”