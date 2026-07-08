Meghan Markle receives update about Prince Harry health: ‘Devastating’

Prince Harry, who is away from his Montecito home, has been dealing with damage following London’s High Court verdict in his privacy case against a UK tabloid.

The judge dismissed the case, which the Duke of Sussex believes was “an obvious whitewash.”

Despite putting on a brave face during his first official engagement in the UK, Harry was not feeling well, as the decision announced, per media outlets.

Now, a source told Woman’s Day, “Harry is absolutely gutted over this ruling. He has personally put so much time and energy into this case, it’s been going on for four years, and the entire time he’s been so sure that the courts would side with him, he was not prepared to lose.”

The court ruling must have taken a toll on Harry’s health, which must be alarming for Meghan Markle.

King Charles’ son believes that the verdict is an “egregious miscarriage of justice and he’s struggling to accept that it’s really gone this way.

Harry poured his heart and soul into receiving justice over the unlawful gathering of information about him by the press.

The source said, “Yes, he knew the stakes, but it was a risk worth taking from his perspective, so the fact it’s all blown up in his face and gone totally against him is soul-crushing and devastating on every level imaginable.”