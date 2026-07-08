Emmy nominations 2026 full list: Biggest winners, snubs, and surprises

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 with Mariska Hargitay hosting

The stage is set for the 2026 Emmy Awards this September.

The nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, July 8.

HBO Max's The Pitt led all programs with 25 nominations, continuing its dominance in the drama categories. Apple TV+ also had a standout showing, with freshman series Pluribus, Margot's Got Money Troubles and Widow's Bay earning major recognition. Widow's Bay emerged as one of the biggest success stories with 19 nominations, while Euphoria was notably left out of the Best Drama Series race despite acting nods for Zendaya and Colman Domingo.

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner received a posthumous Emmy nomination, adding an emotional moment to this year's announcements.

The winners will be revealed September 14, with Mariska Hargitay hosting the ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

Outstanding Drama Series

● The Diplomate

● The Gilded Age

● A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

● Paradise

● The Pitt

● Slow Horses

● Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

● Abbott Elementary

● The Bear

● Margo’s Got Money Troubles

● Nobody Wants This

● Only Murders in the Building

● Shrinking

● Widow’s Bay

● Hacks

Outstanding limited series

● All Her Fault

● The Best In Me

● Beef

● DTF St. Louis

● Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

● Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

● Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

● Mark Ruffalo - Task

● Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

● Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

● Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

● Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

● Keri Russell - The Diplomat

● Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

● Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

● Patrick Ball - The Pitt

● Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

● Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

● Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

● Tom Pelphrey - Task

● Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

● Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

● Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

● Allison Janney - The Diplomat

● Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

● Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

● Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

● Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

● Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

● Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

● Elle Fanning - Margo’s Got Money Troubles

● Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

● Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

● Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

● Steve Carell - Rooster

● Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay

● Jason Segel - Shrinking

● Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

● Dale Dickey - Widow’s Bay

● Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

● Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

● Kate O’Flynn - Widow’s Bay

● Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo’s Got Money Troubles

● Megan Stalter - Hacks

● Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

● Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

● Paul W. Downs - Hacks

● Harrison Ford - Shrinking

● Nick Offerman - Margo’s Got Money Troubles

● Stephen Root - Widow’s Bay

● Michael Urie - Shrinking

● Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

● Riz Ahmed - Fate

● Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

● Charles Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

● Oscar Isaac - Beef

● Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

● Claire Danes - The Beast In Me

● Sally Field - Remarkably Bright creatures

● Carey Mulligan - Beef

● Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

● Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

● Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

● Richard Gadd - Half Man

● David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

● Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

● Charles Melton - Beef

● Nick Offerman - Death By Lightning

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

● Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

● Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault

● Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

● Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis

● Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

● Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding reality/ competition series

● Dancing with the Stars

● RuPaul’s Drag Race

● Survivor

● Top Chef

● The Traitors

Outstanding variety series

● The Daily Show

● Jimmy Kimmel Live!

● Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

● The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

● Saturday Night Live

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

● Michael J. Fox - Shrinking

● Brett Goldstein - Shrinking

● Hamish Linklater - Widow’s Bay

● Christopher McDonald - Hacks

● Rob Reiner - The Bear

● Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

● Leslie Bibb - Hacks

● Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

● Betty Giplin - Widow’s Bay

● Cherry Jones - Hacks

● Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

● Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

● Lauren Weedman - Hacks

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

● Colam Domingo - Euphoria

● Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt

● Jeff Hiller - Pluribus

● Jeff Kober - The Pitt

● Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

● Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

● Brittany Allen - The Pitt

● Tal Anderson - The Pitt

● Tina Ivlev - The Pitt

● Miriam Shor - Pluribus

● Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age

● Shailene Woodley - Paradise