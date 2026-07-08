Glen Powell hard-launches Michelle Randolph relationship

The couple have reportedly ‘gotten more serious’ over the months

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have made their romance Instagram official.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 37, hard-launched his relationship with the Landman actress, 28, on Tuesday, July 7, by sharing a photo dump from their Fourth of July weekend celebrations.

Among the snapshots was a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss as Randolph smiled, marking the first time the pair have publicly acknowledged their relationship on social media. The post also featured Randolph enjoying the festivities, from dancing at a packed bar to joining Powell and friends for golf, volleyball, beer pong and other holiday fun.

The Anyone But You star kept the caption short, writing simply, “Hell of a Fourth.”

The pair sparked romance rumours in November 2025 after they were spotted dancing together at The Broken Spoke in Austin. A fan captured the moment, while TMZ later reported that Powell had invited Randolph to the premiere party for his series Chad Powers months earlier. By December, Us Weekly claimed the two had started dating in October and were simply “having fun,” though they have since “gotten more serious.”

Randolph later addressed the attention surrounding her personal life during an interview with InStyle in January.

“I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate,” she said. “How people perceive you publicly is not who you are.”

Since then, the couple have been photographed together on several occasions, including kissing and holding hands during outings in New York City.