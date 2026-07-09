Justin Bieber set to perform at FIFA Halftime Show

Justin Bieber has been announced as a co-headliner for the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, joining a remarkable lineup of global stars for what promises to be one of the most spectacular performances in the tournament's history.

Bieber joins previously announced headliners Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the show, scheduled to take place on 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Additional performers include Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, made up of fourth and fifth graders from a Staten Island elementary school, who will appear alongside Coldplay.

The 11-minute show is being curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The performance will mark Bieber's first public outing since his headline set at Coachella in April, making it a significant moment for the 31-year-old singer.

He spoke warmly about being involved.

"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

Burna Boy, who collaborated with Shakira on Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expressed the weight of the occasion for him personally.

"To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly," he said.

"I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world."