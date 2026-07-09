Bad Bunny bags first big achievement because of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny has received his first Emmy nomination, with his record-breaking Super Bowl LX Halftime Show earning nine nominations in total from the Television Academy.

The Puerto Rican superstar's February performance, largely delivered in Spanish and watched by tens of millions of viewers, lands in the Outstanding Variety Special Live category, where Bad Bunny is actually listed twice: once as host and again, under his birth name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as supervising producer.

His competition in that category includes The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, The Oscars and The 78th Annual Tony Awards.

The nominations arrive as something of a vindication.

The halftime show drew criticism from several quarters at the time, most notably from Donald Trump, who posted on social media: "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying."

The Television Academy, it seems, felt differently.

Beyond the Outstanding Variety Special Live nod, the show picked up nominations for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and nods for Technical Direction/Camerawork and Sound Mixing.

Emmy voting closes on 26 August, with the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony set for 14 September.