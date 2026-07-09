Why John Stamos won't say yes to ‘Dancing With the Stars'?

John Stamos shares reason of saying no to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

John Stamos has made his position on Dancing With the Stars abundantly clear, and no amount of asking is going to change his mind.

The Full House star, 62, revealed on the 7 July episode of The Bobbycast that he has been approached about the ABC dance competition show every single season, and has given the same answer every time.

"I said, 'Don't ever ask me again,'" he told host Bobby Bones. "I'm never gonna do that show."

His reasoning is straightforward.

"What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools. They're breaking their feet, callouses. I don't want that."

That said, Stamos clearly pays enough attention to the show to have opinions about past results, specifically, he has a grievance with the man sitting across from him.

Bones won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 27, beating out Stamos's Fuller House co-star Juan Pablo Di Pace, and the Full House star was not impressed.

"That guy should've won that year and you shouldn't have won," Stamos told Bones directly.

"He got 10s all the way across the board, and you came in and somehow won."

He jokingly suggested the whole thing was "rigged" and added, "I was gonna call ABC!"

Di Pace was eliminated just before the finals that season.

Stamos also has a personal connection to the judging panel. He teased that he had dated one of the current judges back in the 1990s, leaving Bones to guess who, a task Bones suggested was not especially challenging.

The judge in question is Carrie Ann Inaba, who confirmed the romance herself on The Talk in 2018.

"We did date," Inaba said, recalling the moment they met.

"When I was a 'Fly Girl,' the dreamiest thing happened. Somebody was like, 'Somebody wants to meet you across the room.' The room parted and on the other side of the room was John Stamos."

She said their relationship only lasted "for a little while" but was warmly nostalgic about it. "He's the loveliest human being in the whole world," she said.