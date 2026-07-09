Katie Price fights back tears over children's trauma during her breakdown

Katie Price has confessed that she had no idea how much her children suffered during her memtal breakdown.

The former glamour model, 48, appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, where she opened up about her past and reflected on the memories shared by her children, Junior Andre and Princess Andre, in her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

At that time Katie was coping with the breakdown of her marriage to her third husband, Kieran Hayler, while also developing a cocaine addiction.

Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, whom Katie shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, were just 13 and 10 at the time.

Katie admitted it breaks her heart hearing their recollection as she had no idea what the children were going through. She thought she was trying to be the 'perfect mum'.

She explained: '[It was] awful. They are amazing. And when they done the interview, they said: "Mum if we're going to do this, we're going to be brutally honest".'

The television personality told Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd: '[Because] I never knew [what they went through] because obviously I wanted to kill myself and I did try.

'I wasn't mentally there to be able to do it. And it kills me that I put them through that. The kids knowing I wasn't right. I put all my family through it. It's awful but it's real life. It can happen to anyone.'

The mum-of-five is now all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July.