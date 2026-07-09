Katie Price says family is protecting her by keeping Lee Andrews at arm's length

Katie Price has opened up about her family’s true feelings towards her new husband, Lee Andrews, revealing that they want nothing to do with him.'

The former glamour model, 48, appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, where she joined Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard in the ITV studio to discuss her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

The mum-of-five opened up about her whirlwind wedding to Lee, whom she married just two weeks after meeting him.

Katie admitted her marriage had become a ‘gimmick’ and has urged Lee to stay off social media.

Katie also insisted that Lee is planning to come to the UK despite reports that he is subject to a travel ban.

For the unversed, Lee was recently released from a prison in Dubai, where he had been held for a month over alleged fraud-related offences.

She continued: “So when he does come to England, he said he’ll do a lie detector test, but it’s become such a gimmicky joke now, no one believes it’s even a marriage now, it’s just not fair.

“Especially like my family, they don’t want nothing to do with him and you can’t blame them because what’s out there.”

Katie went on to reveal that her loved ones will refuse to meet Lee if he attempts to contact them to arrange a meet-up.

She went on to say: “I want them to [meet Lee], but at the moment they’re like ‘no’, because they’re protecting me.

“I love that, my family, friends, everyone is protecting me.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner is now all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July.