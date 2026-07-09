Robert Pattinson connects ‘The Odyssey’ with ‘Twilight’ in surprising way

Robert Pattinson just found the most unexpected way to bring Twilight back into the conversation—and yes, Taylor Lautner fans may want to brace themselves.

While promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Pattinson revealed he sees a surprising connection between his new character, Antinous, and Lautner's Jacob Black from the vampire saga.

"I think they will be rooting for him," Pattinson told MTV UK. "I keep comparing it—it’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight."

The actor, who plays one of Penelope's determined suitors opposite Anne Hathaway, even joked about his character's mission.

"What The Odyssey is about — Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. It’s like, ‘It’s fine. He’s dead, get over it,’" he laughed.

But Pattinson wasn't done revisiting Forks.

During another interview alongside Zendaya for The Drama, the longtime Twilight rivalry made an unexpected comeback when the pair were asked to choose between Team Edward and Team Jacob.

Zendaya didn't hesitate.

"I’m Team Edward, all day. Let’s go."

Pattinson, meanwhile, couldn't resist poking fun at the franchise's most famous debate.

"Am I Team Ja-? No one’s Team Jacob," he joked before breaking into laughter. "That was just a marketing thing."

Whether Team Jacob supporters agree is another story.

Pattinson's playful comments arrive ahead of The Odyssey, which hits theaters on July 17, before he reunites with Zendaya once again in Dune: Part Three later this year. One thing is clear: nearly two decades later, the Twilight love triangle still refuses to stay buried.