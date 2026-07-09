Dakota, Elle Fanning score major Emmy milestone together

It was a banner morning for the Fanning family as Dakota and Elle Fanning turned the 2026 Emmy nominations into a true sister celebration.

Moments after both stars earned major nods, Dakota took to Instagram with an emotional tribute that had fans cheering just as loudly as Hollywood.

"What an unbelievable morning for my family," she wrote alongside a portrait with her younger sister. "The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in Lewellen Pictures."

Elle earned a Lead Actress nomination for Margo's Got Money Troubles, while Dakota landed a Supporting Actress nomination for All Her Fault. Their production company, Lewellen Pictures, also had reason to celebrate as Margo's Got Money Troubles scored an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination among its eight total nods.

Reflecting on her own performance, Dakota shared, "I hoped Jenny would be one who women could see themselves in and make them feel less alone." She added, "I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply. I’m bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!"

The comments quickly became a family affair. Elle sweetly replied, "I love my Cody," while Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "So proud of you both," and Jessica Alba added, "Congratulations on your nominations!!! So deserved on so many levels!"

The sisters have been building more than acting careers together since launching Lewellen Pictures in 2021.

"Our goal is to tell stories, through comedy and drama, which are authentic to the human experience," they said when announcing the company.

Next up, the Emmy-nominated sisters will share the screen once again as siblings in The Nightingale, proving the Fanning family winning streak is far from over.