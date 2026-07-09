Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley spark buzz with 'mixed signals' about split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley leave fans confused after heartbreaking news

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley shocked the internet with the news of their alleged split after nearly three years of marriage, but fans are confused by the ‘mixed signals’ from the couple.

The 42-year-old music producer and the actress, 31, have not addressed the reports themselves but the Substance star archived her Instagram posts which featured the Bleachers frontman.

However, shortly afterwards, Qualley unarchived her posts, leaving fans in utter confusion.

Sources close to the couple described their split as long time coming due to their marriage being ‘rocky.’ They alleged that the Honey Don’t! actress felt like her perspective wasn’t given enough importance over the Isimo singer’s.

Despite the reports, social media was hit with a storm and fans began debating over whether or not the reports are correct, as they pieced together clues.

Taking to X, one user wrote, “I dont even know what to believe at this point Like why would she be doing all this like,” and “She archived it again apparently,” referring to her wedding post.

A third chimed in, “feels like Jack broke up with her while she still on her knees for that man,” and “why is she doing this so confused,” added another.