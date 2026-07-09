 
Geo News

‘Dune: Part Three' trailer reveals major twist for Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer drops with shocking reveal about Paul and Chani

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 09, 2026

‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer reveals major twist for Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya
‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer reveals major twist for Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has finally arrived.

As fans expected bigger battles and even bigger sandworms, the preview delivers an emotional surprise—Paul Atreides and Chani are preparing for parenthood as a new chapter of their story unfolds.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to lead Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sequel, but this time the stakes stretch far beyond the battlefield.

Set nearly 20 years after Paul claimed the Imperial throne, the film follows a ruler whose greatest enemy may be the empire he built.

As rebellion spreads and betrayals close in, Paul is haunted by visions of collapse while being pulled into a dangerous conspiracy centered on Chani.

The trailer hints that family, sacrifice and survival will collide in spectacular fashion, promising a more emotional story alongside the franchise's signature large-scale action.

The star-studded cast also welcomes back Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem, giving fans plenty of familiar faces to watch as alliances shift once again.

If the previous films were about claiming power, Dune: Part Three looks ready to ask the harder question: what happens after you win?

Between political intrigue, stunning visuals and a deeply personal twist for Paul and Chani, the trailer suggests Villeneuve is aiming to end the sci-fi saga on its biggest emotional note yet.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters and IMAX on December 18, and if the first footage is any indication, Arrakis is about to become more dangerous—and more personal—than ever before.

Make us preferred on Google
Molly Mae Hague celebrates seven years with Tommy Fury
Molly Mae Hague celebrates seven years with Tommy Fury
Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals third pregnancy in sweet announcement
Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals third pregnancy in sweet announcement
Justin Baldoni finally speaks up on Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni finally speaks up on Blake Lively settlement
Why Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley split?
Why Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley split?
Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage
Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage
Katie Price addresses Peter Andre affair allegations after years of denial
Katie Price addresses Peter Andre affair allegations after years of denial
Liam Payne's love letters leave girlfriend Kate Cassidy in tears
Liam Payne's love letters leave girlfriend Kate Cassidy in tears
Katie Price says family is protecting her by keeping Lee Andrews at arm's length
Katie Price says family is protecting her by keeping Lee Andrews at arm's length