‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer reveals major twist for Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has finally arrived.

As fans expected bigger battles and even bigger sandworms, the preview delivers an emotional surprise—Paul Atreides and Chani are preparing for parenthood as a new chapter of their story unfolds.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to lead Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sequel, but this time the stakes stretch far beyond the battlefield.

Set nearly 20 years after Paul claimed the Imperial throne, the film follows a ruler whose greatest enemy may be the empire he built.

As rebellion spreads and betrayals close in, Paul is haunted by visions of collapse while being pulled into a dangerous conspiracy centered on Chani.

The trailer hints that family, sacrifice and survival will collide in spectacular fashion, promising a more emotional story alongside the franchise's signature large-scale action.

The star-studded cast also welcomes back Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem, giving fans plenty of familiar faces to watch as alliances shift once again.

If the previous films were about claiming power, Dune: Part Three looks ready to ask the harder question: what happens after you win?

Between political intrigue, stunning visuals and a deeply personal twist for Paul and Chani, the trailer suggests Villeneuve is aiming to end the sci-fi saga on its biggest emotional note yet.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters and IMAX on December 18, and if the first footage is any indication, Arrakis is about to become more dangerous—and more personal—than ever before.